Indian Ambassador, U.S. Senator Discuss Deepening Cooperation in Technology and Innovation

WASHINGTON — India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, met with U.S. Senator Mike Rounds to discuss expanding collaboration between the two nations in technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and trade, as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the India–U.S. strategic partnership.

In a post on X on Monday, Ambassador Kwatra described the meeting as “productive,” noting that it included a “useful exchange on enhancing cooperation in technology and innovation between India and the U.S., and developing a roadmap for productive exchanges in the domain of Artificial Intelligence.” He added that he also briefed the senator on bilateral trade engagement and India’s growing purchases of American hydrocarbons.

Energy trade has emerged as a significant pillar of the partnership between the two countries, with India ramping up imports of U.S. crude oil and liquefied natural gas to diversify its energy sources.

Senator Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, chairs the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and co-chairs the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus. He has been a leading voice in legislative efforts to bolster U.S. innovation and maintain technological leadership in emerging fields such as AI and cybersecurity.

Ambassador Kwatra’s meeting with Rounds is part of a broader series of outreach efforts with U.S. lawmakers and officials to strengthen cooperation in high-technology sectors. In recent months, he has engaged with key figures across Washington to promote innovation partnerships, enhance trade ties, and advance collaboration in clean energy and digital infrastructure.

The Indian envoy has also been active in cultural diplomacy. Last month, he attended several Diwali events in Washington, including celebrations at the World Bank, policy institutions, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The latter event featured senior American officials, including Ricky Gill, Special Assistant to President Donald Trump and Senior Director for South and Central Asia on the National Security Council.

Kwatra also joined a special Diwali event at the White House, where President Trump lit a ceremonial diya in the Oval Office, describing it as “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness.” Thanking the president for hosting the celebration, Kwatra said, “You are showcasing the strength of diversity through this celebration. On behalf of my Prime Minister and my own behalf, I wish you and your loved ones a very, very happy Diwali, particularly to the over 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the U.S.”

The meeting with Senator Rounds, along with the ambassador’s ongoing engagements, reflects the growing momentum in India–U.S. relations — particularly in emerging technologies, energy security, and innovation-driven trade cooperation. (Source: IANS)