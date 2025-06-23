Recycled Plastics May Harm Hormone Systems and Metabolism: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new study released Monday has raised serious concerns about the health risks associated with recycled plastics, revealing that a single pellet of recycled polyethylene can contain more than 80 different chemicals—some capable of disrupting hormone function and lipid metabolism.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Gothenburg and Leipzig, the study sheds light on the hidden dangers of recycled plastic, which is often touted as a sustainable solution to the growing plastic pollution crisis. The findings were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

The research team obtained recycled polyethylene pellets from various regions around the world and soaked them in water for 48 hours. This water was then used to expose zebrafish larvae for a period of five days. The results showed significant changes in the larvae’s gene expression linked to endocrine function, fat cell formation, and metabolic regulation.

“These short leaching and exposure periods are enough to show how quickly chemicals in recycled plastics can impact living organisms,” said Azora Konig Kardgar, lead author and ecotoxicologist at the University of Gothenburg. “The physiological and health effects we observed in zebrafish suggest potential risks to broader ecosystems and human health.”

Past studies have indicated that chemicals used in plastic manufacturing—or that contaminate plastic during use and recycling—can act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormones, fertility, development, metabolism, and even increasing the risk of cancers and chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

Bethanie Carney Almroth, professor at the University of Gothenburg and principal investigator of the project, highlighted a key flaw in the push for plastic recycling: “We often don’t know what chemicals are in recycled plastics. This lack of transparency, combined with chemical mixing during recycling, poses a serious toxicological risk.”

The findings come at a critical time, as global representatives prepare for a key round of negotiations in Geneva this August for the United Nations’ Global Plastics Treaty, under the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee. The goal is to address the escalating global plastic pollution crisis, with increasing calls for stronger controls on plastic production, chemical additives, and recycling practices. (Source: IANS)