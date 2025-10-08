Ravi Teja’s Romantic Track ‘Hudiyo Hudiyo’ from ‘Mass Jathara’ Strikes the Right Chord with Fans

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– The makers of director Bhanu Bogavarapu’s much-anticipated action entertainer Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, have released the film’s latest romantic number, Hudiyo Hudiyo, delighting fans and music lovers ahead of its theatrical debut later this month.

Ravi Teja shared the song link on his X account with the caption, “Here it is… #HudiyoHudiyo :))) #MassJathara #MassJatharaOnOct31st.”

The soulful folk-inspired track features music by Bheems Ceciroleo and Hesham Abdul Wahab, who also lend their voices to the duet. With lyrics penned by Dev, Hudiyo Hudiyo blends melodic charm with emotional warmth, capturing the essence of romance between Ravi Teja and leading lady Sree Leela. The song has been praised for its soothing rhythm and high replay value.

Mass Jathara, produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is set to release on October 31. The film is presented by Srikara Studios, with cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Navin Nooli.

The film’s release has been a long time coming. Earlier this year, the production team shared a humorous promotional video showing an actor repeatedly asking Ravi Teja when Mass Jathara would hit theatres. Teja playfully offered different dates—Sankranthi, summer, and Vinayaka Chathurthi—before finally confirming the official release for October 31.

Announcing the date himself on social media, Ravi Teja wrote, “I know the wait has been long, but it will be worth it. Come, let’s celebrate #MassJathara in theatres on OCTOBER 31st. Eesari Fix!”

With Hudiyo Hudiyo now adding to the film’s buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting Mass Jathara’s release, expecting the signature Ravi Teja mix of high-energy action, humor, and mass appeal. (Source: IANS)