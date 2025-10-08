Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 After Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -

CHANDIGARH– Acclaimed Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday at the age of 35 after battling for his life for 11 days in a private hospital near Chandigarh. The artist had suffered severe injuries in a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh late last month.

Jawanda was critically injured on September 27 while traveling to Shimla when his vehicle met with an accident near Baddi in Solan district. He sustained serious head and spinal injuries and had been on life support since his admission to the hospital.

Doctors said his neurological condition remained critical throughout his treatment, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. Before being transferred to a private facility in Mohali, he had suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Solan.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda was known for his soulful singing and hit songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He also made a successful transition to Punjabi cinema, appearing in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

Jawanda began his musical career in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, quickly rising to fame for his heartfelt vocals and relatable lyrics. His blend of traditional Punjabi style and modern sound earned him a devoted fan base both in India and abroad.

Tributes poured in from across the Punjabi entertainment industry and political circles. Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring mourned the loss, posting on X: “We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly God had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones.”

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his grief, writing, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace.”

Jawanda is survived by his wife and two children. (Source: IANS)