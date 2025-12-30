Rashmika Mandanna Says the “Family” She Found Matters Most After Nine Years in Films

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actress Rashmika Mandanna marked nine years in the film industry by reflecting on what she values most from her journey, saying it is not just her body of work but the relationships she has built along the way.

The actress, who made her debut with “Kirik Party,” shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts marking the milestone. Expressing gratitude, Rashmika said the love and support she has received over the years have played a defining role in her career.

“Nine years. I still can’t fully wrap my head around that,” she wrote, noting that after 26 films, what she is most proud of is the sense of family she has found through her work. She described the experience as being filled with love, patience, faith, and both small and big moments that have left her feeling joyful, proud, and deeply grateful.

Rashmika thanked her admirers for standing by her through every phase of her career, including moments of doubt and learning. She said reading messages and posts from fans made her feel calm, content, and loved.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress said she believes she was able to navigate the past nine years because of the unwavering support of her audience. She added that their acceptance and encouragement helped her grow, even when she was still finding her footing.

“What we share today feels much bigger than just an actor and the people who watch her films,” she wrote, adding that the bond had quietly grown into something resembling family, which she holds close to her heart.

Rashmika concluded her message by expressing hope that she continues to grow, learn, and do work that makes her audience proud, while always having their love and support by her side. (Source: IANS)