Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25-Year-Old Lesson About Finding Flow

MUMBAI, India — Actor Hrithik Roshan said a book he first read nearly 25 years ago has taken on new meaning, sharing that ideas which once felt theoretical now resonate with clarity and ease.

In a post on Instagram, Roshan said he recently revisited pages he had underlined decades ago and found that the message finally “came together” for him. What once seemed like an interesting concept, he wrote, now feels instinctive.

Roshan shared photos from a quiet day at his Khandala home, showing him reading while his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, spent time in the pool. Other images showed the actor working out on the lawn, framed by the calm of his surroundings.

“Re-reading pages I underlined 25 years ago. I think it’s all finally coming together in my head now. What fun. Finding flow states. That’s everything,” Roshan wrote, adding that clarity often comes not from urgency but from time and lived experience.

On the professional front, Roshan is set to make his debut in the streaming space as a producer with the upcoming thriller “Storm,” which is set in Mumbai. The project is being developed in collaboration with Prime Video, with production expected to begin soon.

The series has been created and directed by filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, known for his work on “Tabbar” and “Fire in the Mountains.”

Earlier this year, it was also announced that Roshan will make his directorial debut with “Krrish 4,” taking over the reins of the superhero franchise he has been closely associated with for more than two decades. The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, with Roshan set to both direct and reprise his role as the titular superhero. Shooting is expected to begin early next year. (Source: IANS)