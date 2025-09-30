Rashid Latif Praises India’s Composure in Asia Cup Final, Criticizes Pakistan’s Bowling Choices

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif credited Team India’s “powerful game awareness” and composure under pressure as key factors in their victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The win marked India’s record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Latif said the turning point came during Pakistan’s batting innings, when Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy struck crucial blows between the 15th and 17th overs. “It wasn’t so much that Pakistan bowled well, but rather that India didn’t bat well. The Pakistan captain failed to apply pressure,” Latif told IANS. “When Indian spinners Kuldeep, Axar, and Varun took wickets in the 15th to 17th overs, Pakistan couldn’t come back into the game. India’s game awareness and ability to handle the situation were very powerful.”

He noted that a possible turning point came when Abrar Ahmed dismissed Sanju Samson, but Pakistan lost momentum immediately afterward. “When Abrar dismissed Sanju, the game could have turned, but then Haris came on to bowl and conceded 17 runs — that was a wrong move by Pakistan,” Latif said.

Latif, 56, was particularly critical of fast bowler Haris Rauf, calling him “too predictable.” He argued that Rauf needs to develop his skills with the new ball to thrive in international white-ball cricket. “Haris Rauf is too predictable, while Shaheen Afridi was fine. His disadvantage is that he doesn’t bowl with the new ball, and he needs to work on that. The coaching staff hasn’t focused on this aspect at all — they’ve only made him bowl with the old ball. If Haris wants to survive in international ODI and T20I cricket, he’ll have to practice bowling with the new ball,” Latif added. (Source: IANS)