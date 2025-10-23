Rakul Preet Singh Falls in Love with ‘Raat Bhar’ from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Actress Rakul Preet Singh has a new favorite — the freshly released romantic track ‘Raat Bhar’ from her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The Bollywood star revealed her current “obsession” with both the song and a fiery red outfit she wore to promote it.

Rakul took to Instagram to share a striking photo of herself in a bold red ensemble featuring a corset top and a thigh-high slit skirt, with “Raat Bhar” playing in the background. “Obsessing over this outfit and this song,” she captioned the post.

The song, which dropped on October 22, features Rakul alongside Meezaan Jafri and highlights their sparkling on-screen chemistry through a mix of romance and glamour. Sharing the track with fans, Rakul wrote, “Turn down the lights, turn up the volume, play it on loop #RaatBhar #RaatBhar Song Out Now! Link in Bio.”

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, with music composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and lyrics penned by Kumaar, the number blends passion and playfulness in a way that’s already resonating with fans.

Director Anshul Sharma said the goal was to create a fun yet heartfelt depiction of a new connection between the lead pair. “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh,” Sharma explained.

“Payal and Aditya Dev instantly captured the mood and delivered the perfect tune for ‘Raat Bhar.’ Kumaar’s lyrics added emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices,” he added.

Composer-singer Payal Dev said the team aimed to make something light and heartwarming. “Raat Bhar is a song that instantly makes the heart smile. We wanted it to be romantic and playful — something that stays with you long after you’ve heard it,” she said.

De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, is set to hit theaters on November 14. (Source: IANS)