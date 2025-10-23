Bill Gates Makes Surprise Cameo in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ Says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is stepping into Indian television, making a special cameo appearance in the iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A new promo shared by Star Plus confirms the unexpected collaboration, featuring Gates greeting actress Smriti Irani — reprising her role as Tulsi — with the traditional salutation, “Jai Shri Krishna.”

In the clip posted on Instagram, Tulsi is seen on a video call with Gates. After she greets him, the Microsoft co-founder responds warmly, saying, “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna.”

Tulsi then expresses her excitement about the connection, telling him, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai,” which translates to, “It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you.”

Gates replies simply, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

The post accompanying the video reads: “This time, amid the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new bond is forming — of health, empathy, and change. And joining this story is the world’s greatest changemaker, Bill Gates, with one message: every mother and child should stay safe and healthy.”

It adds that the special episode aims to highlight maternal and child health awareness and will air Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

This marks Gates’ second-ever television appearance, following his memorable cameo on The Big Bang Theory.

The long-running series recently reunited Tulsi Mihir with beloved characters Om and Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The current storyline centers on Tulsi’s struggle to raise her daughter, Pari, amid a generational clash of values and ideals. (Source: IANS)