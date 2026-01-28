Rahul Vaidya Shares Ajit Pawar’s Favorite Songs in Emotional Tribute

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a personal tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by recalling the politician’s favorite songs and their final meeting together.

Vaidya said that in December he performed in front of Pawar, who repeatedly requested his favorite songs for nearly two hours. The singer said he did not realize at the time that it would be their last meeting.

Recalling the moment, Vaidya wrote on Instagram, “This was on 6th DEC 2025 where ajit dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours non stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him..(sic).”

Expressing his grief, he added, “An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti.”

In a video shared by the singer, Vaidya is seen performing Kishore Kumar’s popular song “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” from the 1972 film “Mere Jeevan Saathi,” starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. Pawar can also be seen singing along with Vaidya, creating what the singer described as a memorable moment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The aircraft reportedly crashed while landing as Pawar was visiting the area for a meeting during the ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Members of the entertainment industry expressed shock and offered condolences to the Pawar family.

Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Shocked and sad to hear about the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti”.

Sanjay Dutt said, “Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti.” (Source: IANS)