Sara Ali Khan Keeps It Cool at Airport Amid Orry Controversy

MUMBAI, India — Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport this week, appearing relaxed and unfazed as she stepped out in a sporty athleisure look despite ongoing social media chatter involving her family.

The actor turned heads in a casual outfit, pairing a zip-up hoodie with track pants and sneakers. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and greeted photographers with a smile and a friendly wave.

Sara’s public appearance comes amid a recent controversy involving social media influencer Orry, who made cryptic online remarks that went viral and drew attention to Sara, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and her mother Amrita Singh. While the comments sparked debate across social media platforms, Sara and her family have not issued any official response or engaged publicly with the controversy.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to appear in films including Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, and Force.

She was most recently seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, which released in 2025.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran Hindi cinema star Sharmila Tagore. (Source: IANS)