Indian Ambassador Meets House Speaker Mike Johnson to Discuss Counterterrorism and Trade Ties

WASHINGTON — India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss the India-U.S. relationship, counterterrorism cooperation, and key areas of bilateral partnership.

Kwatra said he was “honoured to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today,” and expressed “deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the India-US bilateral relationship.”

The ambassador thanked the Speaker for U.S. backing on security issues, saying he expressed gratitude “for his solidarity with India’s counterterrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025.”

Kwatra said he briefed Johnson on the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, noting that discussions covered “key areas of our partnership, including defence & security, oil and gas trade, technology, including AI.”

He also outlined India’s trade priorities, saying New Delhi is working toward “a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal” with the United States.

Defence and security cooperation have become central pillars of India-U.S. relations, with the two countries expanding military exercises and increasing defence trade in recent years. Energy ties have also deepened, with the United States emerging as a major supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas to India.

Technology collaboration remains another focus area, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, where both sides have emphasized closer cooperation.

Kwatra’s meeting with the House Speaker reflects India’s continued outreach to U.S. congressional leaders, as Congress plays a significant role in shaping American policy on defence, trade, and foreign relations. New Delhi has sought strong bipartisan support in Washington, viewing engagement with lawmakers as critical to sustaining long-term cooperation.

India and the United States describe their relationship as a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, marked by regular high-level engagements and institutional dialogues across a wide range of sectors. (Source: IANS)