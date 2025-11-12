Dharmendra, 88, Recovering and Responding to Treatment, Confirms Sunny Deol’s Team

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering and responding well to treatment, according to an official update from Sunny Deol’s team.

In a statement to IANS, Sunny Deol’s representatives said, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

The team also reiterated its earlier clarification that Dharmendra remains stable and under medical observation. They urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information about the actor’s health. “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the statement read.

False reports about the actor’s death began circulating on social media late Sunday night, prompting several celebrities and political figures to post condolence messages before the family intervened to dismiss the rumours.

Reacting to the misinformation, veteran actress and Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini condemned the circulation of false news, calling it “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She urged media outlets to verify information before publication and to respect the family’s privacy.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” Hema Malini wrote.

Esha Deol also issued a clarification on social media, assuring that her father is stable and recovering. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote.

Dharmendra, 88, continues to be under medical care, with his family and representatives requesting privacy and continued prayers for his recovery. (Source: IANS)