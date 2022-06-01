Popular singer KK dies in Kolkata at 53

- Advertisement -

Kolkata– Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away here late on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others. (IANS)