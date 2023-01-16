Police arrest two agents over death of 4 of family in illegal migration to US

- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad– The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested two travel agents, who were allegedly responsible for the death of four members of a family in illegal migration to the US. These four people including two minors had frozen to death while illegally crossing from Canada to America in January 2022.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik told the media on Monday, “On Saturday evening, the crime branch team arrested Bhavesh Patel from Palsana village in Gandhinagar district and Yogesh Patel from Ahmedabad city’s Vastrapur area.”

They were allegedly involved in illegally sending Jagdish Patel, Vaishali Patel and their children Vihangi and Dharmik to the US. They froze while crossing the Canada-US border near Emerson, on the Canadian side.

The officer said, “Bhavesh and Yogesh sent 11 persons from Kalol and Mehsana to Canada, from where they were asked to cross over to the US illegally. From Canada, two others Fenil Patel and Bittu Paji helped these two agents in an illegal migration racket.”

Allegedly, the agents had given these 11 persons instructions that “You have to walk in -35 degree temperature to avoid arrest by Canadian or US security agencies.” They were supposed to follow American gas station lights for directions. (IANS)