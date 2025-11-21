PM Modi says he is “deeply touched” by warm welcome from Indian community in South Africa

- Advertisement -

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply touched” by the warm and enthusiastic welcome extended by members of the Indian community as he arrived in Johannesburg on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Modi was greeted with a short cultural showcase titled “Rhythms of a United India,” featuring folk dances from 11 Indian states. He praised the community for keeping India’s cultural heritage alive abroad, saying their connection to their roots remained strong and inspiring.

“The cultural connect between India and South Africa is truly heartwarming and timeless,” Modi wrote on X. “In Johannesburg, my young friends sang the Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion. Such moments reaffirm the enduring bonds between our people.”

He added that the affection shown by the diaspora reflects the “enduring bond between India and South Africa,” rooted in a shared history and strengthened by common values.

Modi first landed in Pretoria before traveling to Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 22–23. He received a warm reception upon arrival and is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements,” he posted. “Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all.” (Source: IANS)