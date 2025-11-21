Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kareena Kapoor Gets Sweet School-Day Hug From Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor melted the internet on Friday after sharing an adorable moment with her son Taimur, who rushed in for a warm hug the second he returned from school.

The actress posted the cute snapshot on Instagram, showing her holding Taimur’s face as she leaned in for a kiss, while the little star looked picture-perfect in his school uniform. She also slipped in a few glam shots of herself in a chic brown shirt, skirt, high bun, and soft makeup.

In her caption, Kareena joked about “rocking and rolling” into Saudi Arabia before adding that her “last pic” had to be with her baby, fresh from school and eager for a hug.

Kareena is also making waves with her appearance in the Netflix special “Dining With The Kapoors,” which reunites the legendary family for a lively, food-filled celebration of their traditions. The hour-long special, created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, was filmed in honor of what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday.

The show features everything from Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan joking in the kitchen to Kareena getting teased for her famously enthusiastic appetite.

“Dining With The Kapoors” premiered November 21 on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra Says Chef Sash’s Emotional Journey in ‘Born Hungry’ Hit Her Hard

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was deeply moved by the raw, emotional punch of the new documentary “Born Hungry,” which follows celebrity chef Sash Simpson’s astonishing rise from abandoned street kid in India to a celebrated culinary star in Canada.

Backed by Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures along with Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group, the film doesn’t shy away from Sash’s painful childhood — but it also celebrates the man he fought to become. It will stream on JioHotstar.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka said what struck her most was the film’s balance of heartbreak and triumph. “The pain and the pleasure of seeing Sash’s story is exactly what makes it so moving,” she said, praising director Barry Avrich for capturing both the scars and the strength that define Sash’s journey.

She added that Sash’s relentless drive stayed with her long after watching it. “His tenacity inspires me. His sense of purpose resonates with me. The parent he is today merging with the child who’s still searching for identity — that’s incredibly moving,” she said, hoping the film’s reach on JioHotstar helps him find the answers he seeks.

Priyanka, long known for championing impactful storytelling, has produced several acclaimed projects including Paani, Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, The Sky Is Pink, To Kill A Tiger, and Anuja.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father on His Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary with an emotional post that had fans tearing up.

The actress shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram, including sweet moments of her father with a young Aaradhya Bachchan. She also posted recent pictures as a tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, our Guardian Angel. Love you eternally. Thank you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14.”

Krishnaraj Rai, a marine biologist, passed away in 2017 after a prolonged illness. Aishwarya, who shared a deep bond with him, never misses honoring his birth and death anniversaries.

Just days earlier, she attended centenary celebrations for the late spiritual guru Shri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh, where she spoke about her childhood connection to the Bal Vikas program and was seen touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet at the event.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 epic Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which earned her a SIIMA critics’ award for Best Actress.

Parineeti Chopra Gushes Over Gifts From Priyanka, Nick and Little ‘Malti Didi’

Parineeti Chopra is over the moon after big sis Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie sent a box of adorable gifts for her newborn son, Neer.

The actress shared a sweet photo on social media showing tiny baby shoes, a soft fur outfit and a cute baby hairbrush, joking that “Neer [is] getting spoilt already!” She also thanked “Mimi masi, Nick masa and Malti didi,” melting fans with her adorable shout-out to baby Malti as an elder sister figure.

Parineeti and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed Neer on October 19. On his one-month birthday, the couple revealed his name with a poetic post celebrating their “eternal drop of life.”

The pair tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023, after reconnecting years after studying together in London.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila biopic.

Madhuri Dixit Drops Her Glam for Grit in Chilling ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Teaser

Madhuri Dixit is back — but not the Madhuri fans are used to. The actress unveils a shockingly raw, de-glam look in the first teaser for her upcoming thriller “Mrs Deshpande,” releasing December 19.

The teaser sets the tone instantly: Madhuri quietly chops vegetables, humming her hit “Bholi Si Surat,” while a radio bulletin warns of a serial killer on the loose. The contrast between her innocent smile and the dark tension in the room is enough to give anyone chills.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and backed by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, the series is the Hindi adaptation of the French thriller “La Mante.” It also stars Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Kukunoor said he envisioned only Madhuri for the complex title role, calling her performance a “guaranteed shocker” that reveals layers fans have never seen before.

Madhuri agrees the role pushes her into completely new territory. “It’s raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour people expect from me,” she said. “You think you know her… until you don’t.”

“Mrs Deshpande” promises a killer twist — and a killer performance from Madhuri herself.

Sonali Bendre Slams Supreme Court Order to Clear Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

Sonali Bendre is not holding back. The actress has come out swinging against the Supreme Court’s recent order to remove stray dogs from public places, calling the move harsh, unfair, and damaging to countless innocent animals.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Sonali highlighted how community dogs often act as quiet guardians — offering protection, companionship, and loyalty without asking for anything in return. She warned that a “blanket decision” like this punishes every street dog, friendly or not.

One of the images she shared showed confused dogs with the caption, “We have been jailed! What’s happening?” and explained that once strays are picked up from schools, hospitals, stations, and government buildings, they’ll be sent to shelters and barred from returning to their old territories.

Her post comes after the Supreme Court, on November 7, ordered all States and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from key public areas and relocate them to shelters after sterilisation and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The ruling has split the entertainment industry — with some stars backing the move for safety reasons, while others, like Sonali, argue it goes against basic compassion and animal welfare.

Sussanne Khan Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother Zarine: ‘You Are Here in Me’

Sussanne Khan poured her heart out on Instagram as she remembered her late mother, Zarine Khan, in a deeply emotional post — promising to live the rest of her life becoming more like the woman she adored.

The interior designer shared a touching video montage of special moments with her mom and wrote that she still feels Zarine’s presence everywhere: in her siblings, in her children, in her father — and in herself.

“Beyond the silence… I hear your voice in my thoughts,” she wrote. “I feel your love in Farah, Simone, Malaika and Zayed’s embrace. I hear your wisdom in Hrehaan’s ideas. I see your excellence in Hridaan’s art. I see your strength in Papa’s eyes. You are here in me and in all of us.”

Sussanne vowed to make her mother proud, calling Zarine her “Saint” and “MotherPower,” and dedicating her entire future to living up to her example. She added a sweet note imagining Zarine decorating heaven with her trademark perfection.

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away on November 7 at age 81. She is survived by her husband and children — Sussanne, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora. (Source: IANS)