PM Modi, Leaders Across India Pay Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on His 136th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi— Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid homage to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 136th birth anniversary. The day, celebrated nationwide as Children’s Day, honors Nehru’s profound love for children and his pivotal role in shaping modern India.

PM Modi led the tributes early in the day, writing on X: “Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”

Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru, remains one of the key architects of independent India’s democratic and secular foundations. His belief in scientific temper, education, and child welfare continues to guide policy and public discourse.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also marked the occasion, quoting Nehru in his post: “What we need is a generation of peace.”

Kharge added, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy stands as a timeless beacon… His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions.”

The Congress party’s official X handle shared a similar sentiment: “The visionary architect of modern India, his ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to lead the nation toward development & technological progress.”

In another post, the party highlighted Nehru’s commitment to children, noting that initiatives like the Right to Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme were extensions of his dream for an inclusive and educated India.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid tribute, saying on X: “On the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my humble respects to him.”

Born on November 14, 1889, Nehru was a central figure in India’s freedom struggle and the principal force behind establishing a parliamentary democracy. His emphasis on scientific progress, industrialization, secular governance, and children’s welfare left an enduring blueprint for the nation’s development.

As India celebrates Children’s Day, Nehru’s message of nurturing young minds and empowering future generations continues to resonate—reminding the nation of the values and vision he championed throughout his life. (Source: IANS)