Bihar Election Results: NDA, RJD Camp Confident as Vote Counting Begins

Patna— As counting of votes for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, candidates from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan expressed strong confidence in their prospects, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.

The counting began at 8 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8:30 a.m. Heavy security was deployed across all counting centres, with strict access controls and a ban on mobile phones inside counting halls. The Election Commission has appointed 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers, while more than 18,000 candidate-appointed agents are monitoring the process.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) leader and Minister Ashok Chaudhary asserted that the people had voted decisively against what he termed “Jungle Raj 2” and in favour of returning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power. “We will get a clear majority,” he said.

The BJP echoed similar optimism. Sanjeev Chaurasiya, party candidate from Digha, said the NDA would again form the government, crediting “full support of the public.” BJP’s Puran Lal Tudu, contesting from Katoria, added, “Our supporters have contributed wholeheartedly… I am confident of a positive outcome.”

On the other side, Mahagathbandhan’s RJD maintained that Bihar was witnessing a wave for change. RJD candidate from Garkha, Surendra Ram, said, “It is absolutely clear the people have decided that the Tejashwi government will be formed. The exit polls will be proved wrong.”

More than 70 million (7 crore) voters participated in the two-phase election held on November 6 and 11, deciding the fate of 243 seats. The NDA currently holds 131 seats—BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two independents—while the Opposition controls 111 seats, led by the RJD with 77.

As early trends trickle in, both camps remain upbeat, but it is the final tally that will determine whether Nitish Kumar retains power or whether Tejashwi Yadav ushers in a new political chapter for Bihar. (Source: IANS)