‘Tridev’ Actress Sonam Khan Calls Naseeruddin Shah “A Talent That Still Remains Unmatched”

Mumbai— Actress Sonam Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him “a talent which still remains unmatched.”

The actress, who starred opposite Shah in Tridev (1989), Chor Pe Mor (1990), and Vishwatma (1992), shared a clip from the sad version of the iconic song “Oye Oye” from Tridev on her Instagram handle. The post instantly sparked warm memories for fans of late-80s and early-90s Hindi cinema.

In her caption, Sonam wrote:

“Do you remember the sad version of #oyeoye… With the ever so versatile @naseeruddin49 sahaab with who I had the privilege to work with in 3 movies… #tridev #chorpemor #vishwatmamovie1992. One of the humblest actors I have ever worked with. A talent which still remains unmatched 🤍🕊️✨ (sic).”

Her post quickly drew emotional reactions from fans, many of whom reminisced about the golden era of Bollywood music and cinema.

One user commented: “My all-time favorite song, Sonam Ma’am. Such special melody and touching lyrics. The golden years of Hindi cinema.”

Another wrote: “You have been a paragon of beauty in Hindi cinema.”

A third added: “Naseer Saab is a legend—intelligent, logical, and a phenomenal actor. You must have learned so much working with him.”

Tridev, featuring an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher, and Amrish Puri, was both a commercial and critical hit. The film’s popularity even led to a Telugu remake titled Nakshatra Poratam.

Sonam’s tribute serves as both a celebration of Shah’s enduring legacy and a reminder of the unforgettable cinematic moments the duo created together — moments that fans across generations continue to cherish. (Source: IANS)