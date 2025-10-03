Plant-Based Diet Can Prevent Chronic Diseases and Protect the Planet: Lancet Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes — complemented by moderate amounts of poultry, eggs, fish, and dairy — can not only reduce the risk of chronic disease but also protect the planet from climate change and biodiversity loss, according to a new report released Friday by the Lancet Commission.

The report emphasized that global food systems are at the center of today’s most urgent challenges, contributing to rising inequality, chronic illnesses, and environmental degradation. Food production alone accounts for nearly 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while also driving deforestation, biodiversity loss, land and water stress, and widespread pollution from pesticides and antibiotics.

As a solution, the Commission highlighted the Planetary Health Diet (PHD), a flexible, plant-rich framework first introduced in 2019. The diet not only supports human health but also sets science-based targets for building a sustainable and equitable global food system.

“Food systems are a major contributor to many of the crises we face today, and at the same time, the key to solving them,” said Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, co-chair of the Commission and Director for Nutrition, Health, and Food Security at CGIAR. “The evidence laid out in our report is clear: the world must act boldly and equitably to ensure sustainable improvements. The choices we make today will determine the health of people and the planet for generations.”

The Commission estimated that widespread adoption of the PHD, combined with cutting global food loss and waste by half, could help feed a projected 9.6 billion people by 2050, improve public health, and restore ecological balance.

The potential health benefits are significant. Shifting diets toward plant-based foods could prevent up to 15 million premature deaths each year by lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and obesity. The report also found adherence to the PHD reduces the risk of premature death by as much as 27 percent compared to current global diets.

By rethinking what we eat, the study concluded, humanity could simultaneously address two of the 21st century’s greatest challenges: chronic disease and climate change. (Source: IANS)