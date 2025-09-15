PCB Demands Removal of Referee After India Skips Handshake in Asia Cup Clash

DUBAI– The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to participate in the customary post-match handshake after their seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, announced the demand in a statement and on social media. “The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi wrote on X.

Naqvi expressed his frustration after the match, posting: “Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.”

According to the PCB, team manager Naveed Cheema filed a formal protest after Indian players, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, walked off without shaking hands with the Pakistani side. As part of the protest, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not appear for his scheduled post-match interview.

The PCB also claimed that the incident had been preemptively influenced by match referee Pycroft. “The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behavior against the spirit of sports,” the board said in its statement.

India, however, defended its stance. Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. “We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack,” Suryakumar said.

The controversy has cast a shadow over one of the tournament’s marquee matches, adding another layer of political tension to the fierce cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. (Source: IANS)