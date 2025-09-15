Messi Sends Signed World Cup Jersey to PM Modi Ahead of India Tour

GURUGRAM– Football icon Lionel Messi has sent a signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honor of his upcoming 75th birthday on September 17.

Messi is set to tour India later this year from December 13 to 15, marking his first official visit to the country. According to the itinerary, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will land in Kolkata on December 13, followed by events in Mumbai the next day. He is expected to wrap up his tour in New Delhi on December 15, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi.

“Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi’s 75th birthday. When he comes to India, we will try to arrange his meeting with the PM. He has wished well for Indian fans, and he is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time to meet them,” said Satadru Dutta, sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi’s India tour.

Messi’s appearances are scheduled for major venues including Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

The Argentine Football Association has also confirmed that the world champions are planning a friendly match in Kerala in November, during the FIFA international match window. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said Messi is expected to lead the squad if the fixture goes ahead.

If that match is finalized, Messi would make two trips to India in as many months, a rare treat for his massive fan base across the country. (Source: IANS)