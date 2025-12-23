Diljit Dosanjh Mourns Death of Ustad Puran Shah Koti, Calls It an Irreplaceable Loss

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to Punjabi music legend Ustad Puran Shah Koti, calling his demise an irreplaceable loss for the music industry.

Dosanjh shared an old video of the veteran musician performing and said Ustad Puran Shah Koti was among the rare souls whose lives were entirely devoted to music. In a heartfelt message, he said the legendary artist had dedicated his entire life to the love of music and that his passing marks a loss that can never truly be filled.

He said the world has changed forever with the departure of Ustad Puran Shah Koti, describing him as one of those exceptional individuals who attain eternal peace and leave behind a lasting legacy.

Another prominent Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, also remembered the late musician and paid tribute to his immense contribution to Punjabi music. Sharing a throwback clip from one of Ustad Puran Shah Koti’s jamming sessions, Randhawa said the legend would always be remembered for shaping the industry and nurturing generations of artists.

Randhawa said there was always something to learn from the maestro and that the music world would deeply miss his presence.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti passed away on Monday at the age of 72 after battling a long-term illness. He was widely respected for his dedication to classical and Punjabi music and for his enduring influence on the industry. (Source: IANS)