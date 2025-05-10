Palak Tiwari Shines as Fearless Investigative Journalist in Romeo S3 Trailer

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Palak Tiwari steps into a bold new role in the trailer of Romeo S3, portraying a fearless investigative journalist entangled in a world of crime, secrets, and high-stakes justice.

Unveiled on Monday by the makers on social media, the trailer promises a gritty, action-packed narrative set against the dark backdrop of Goa’s criminal underworld. “Brace for impact. The war begins! #RomeoS3 Trailer Out Now. Romeo S3 — In cinemas 16th May 2025! #JusticeWillBeServed,” read the caption accompanying the trailer release.

The film follows DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (played by Thakur Anoop Singh), an unorthodox and fearless police officer determined to dismantle a powerful drug syndicate. As his path collides with that of a relentless investigative journalist (Palak Tiwari), the two form a tense and explosive alliance in their pursuit of truth and justice.

The trailer showcases Palak’s commanding screen presence as she embodies a tenacious reporter driven to expose deep-rooted corruption, even at great personal risk.

Director Guddu Dhanoa shared his vision for the film, saying, “With Romeo S3, I aimed to craft a gritty, hard-hitting action story rooted in real-world issues—power, justice, and courage. Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari brought raw intensity and authenticity to their roles. Their dynamic is at the heart of this story.”

Thakur Anoop Singh reflected on his role, saying, “Romeo S3 is more than an action film—it’s a story with heart. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believed in my journey as an action hero, especially Guddu sir and Pen Studios. We’ve poured our energy into this film, and I hope audiences feel that.”

Palak Tiwari expressed her excitement about the project: “I’m thrilled the trailer is finally out. It’s been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for audiences to dive into this world we’ve created.”

Romeo S3 is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, and directed by Guddu Dhanoa. The film is set for a nationwide theatrical release on May 16, 2025. (Source: IANS)