Additional District Magistrate Killed in Pakistan Shelling in J&K’s Rajouri

- Advertisement -

Jammu — A senior civil servant was killed on Saturday as Pakistan intensified shelling on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The slain officer, Raj Kumar Thappa, served as the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri. His death was confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administrative Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the Deputy CM during a visit and attended an online meeting I chaired. Today, his residence was struck by Pakistani shelling. I am deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

The incident occurred amid escalating hostilities, with Pakistan reportedly launching missile or drone strikes, including a targeted attack on the Srinagar airfield. In retaliation, Indian forces shot down two Pakistani jets near Srinagar, with efforts underway to locate the pilots, according to official sources.

Pakistan’s shelling also struck the Rehari residential area in Jammu city, damaging homes and multiple parked vehicles. Heavy artillery exchanges continued Saturday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Indian forces are responding decisively to the attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Over the past three days, Pakistan has conducted multiple drone strikes across the region, most of which were intercepted by India’s air defense systems. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire.

Two loud explosions rocked Srinagar on Saturday morning, while three more were reported in Akhnoor town of the Jammu division. Police Lines in Poonch came under direct attack; however, no casualties were reported in that particular incident.

The scale of destruction is significant, with civilian homes, schools, and religious institutions — including a gurdwara, mosque, and Geeta Bhawan — sustaining extensive damage. At least 16 civilians, including women and children, have lost their lives in recent days, and 59 others have been injured across areas such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Mendhar.

The shelling has sparked widespread panic, forcing mass evacuations. Markets in Poonch are closed, and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch remain shut.

A complete power blackout was enforced across Jammu on Friday evening, and authorities have ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities in the Union Territory until further notice, with a review scheduled for May 12.

All civilian flights from Srinagar airport have been suspended, with the facility now under Air Force control. Haj flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia have also been suspended for the past three days. (Source: IANS)