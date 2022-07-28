Pakistan reports 14th polio case

Islamabad– An eight-month-old child was detected to be infected with polio in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the 14th confirmed case in the country so far this year, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The victim had an onset of paralysis on June 30, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

All the 14 cases have been reported in the province, 13 alone in North Waziristan.

The National Emergency Operations Centres of Afghanistan and Pakistan are continuing cross-border coordination efforts to stop the transmission of the virus, the Ministry said.

The countries have synchronized two polio campaigns in May and June and are ensuring vaccination of children under 10 on all major transit points, along with vaccinating all ages at the international borders, it added. (IANS)