Pakistan Cleared to Face India in T20 World Cup After Naqvi–Sharif Meeting

NEW DELHI — Pakistan has received government approval to play its scheduled match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, according to sources, following a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Although Naqvi said publicly that a final decision would be announced by Friday or Monday, sources said the green light has already been given for Pakistan to face India in the tournament.

“Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him in detail about the ICC T-20 World Cup and the current situation regarding the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” a source said.

Speculation had emerged that Pakistan could boycott its match against India, or potentially the entire tournament, to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup schedule after refusing to travel to India for its matches, citing security concerns.

In a post on X, Naqvi described his discussion with the prime minister as a “productive meeting.” “Briefed him on the ICC Matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” Naqvi wrote.

While Pakistan has approved participation in both the tournament and the India match, reports suggest the team may stage a symbolic protest.

“The team could wear black armbands in the match or issue a statement in support of Bangladesh before it,” sources said.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, is the country’s second-in-command after the prime minister. By allowing the PCB to handle the matter, the government is seeking to increase pressure on the International Cricket Council.

Sources said Prime Minister Sharif has also instructed the PCB to formally write to the ICC regarding Bangladesh’s situation. Pakistan was the only major cricket board to publicly support the Bangladesh Cricket Board during the ICC meeting at which Bangladesh’s request for a venue change was rejected. (Source: IANS)