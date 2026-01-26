U.S. Leaders, Governors, and Bill Gates Mark India’s 77th Republic Day

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump, state governors, members of Congress, and philanthropist Bill Gates marked India’s 77th Republic Day with messages highlighting shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

In a message released by the U.S. Embassy in India, President Trump congratulated the government and people of India on the occasion, describing the two nations as sharing “a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” He underscored the importance Washington places on the bilateral relationship.

Congressman Greg Landsman praised India’s democratic record and its growing global influence, calling the country “the world’s largest democracy and a close friend of the United States.” He said India remains “a critical bulwark against global authoritarianism,” adding that cooperation through frameworks such as the Quad and I2U2 is essential to maintaining a rules-based international order.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier said Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of the world’s largest democracy and the values it represents. She noted that Washington state “deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to our state’s cultural, educational, and economic life,” saying their commitment to innovation, learning, and civic engagement benefits society as a whole.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden congratulated India on 77 years as a republic and pointed to expanding cooperation between the two countries. He said recent discussions with Indian officials have focused on agriculture, trade, and tourism, and expressed confidence that U.S.-India ties will continue to strengthen.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also highlighted the contributions of Indian and Indian American communities to his state’s cultural, educational, and economic life. He praised their commitment to innovation and learning and wished India a healthy and prosperous year ahead.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen called Republic Day an extraordinary milestone and a moment to reflect on shared democratic values. He said Nebraska values its partnership with India, citing collaboration across trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges.

In a video message, Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, said Republic Day is a time to reflect on “the extraordinary promise India made to itself in 1950,” adding that the promise continues to shape the country’s ambitions today. He said India’s innovation is delivering results at scale, not only domestically but across the global south, pointing to progress in health, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Gates said he plans to attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit and that his foundation will outline partnerships and commitments aimed at building an inclusive AI future. He praised Indian innovators for developing AI solutions that can save and improve millions of lives, advance social good, and drive economic growth.

He also highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in the United States, noting that its engagement continues to strengthen ties between the two democracies. (Source: IANS)