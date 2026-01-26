U.S. and India Share Historic Democratic Bond, Trump Says in Republic Day Message

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday extended greetings to the people of India as the country marked its 77th Republic Day, saying the two nations share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

In a message shared by the U.S. Embassy in India, Trump congratulated the government and people of India on the occasion. “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed Republic Day wishes earlier in the day, highlighting the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship and expressing optimism about future cooperation.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” Rubio said.

India observes Republic Day annually on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, marking the country’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The day is marked by ceremonial events in New Delhi, including a national parade, along with celebrations across the country that emphasize constitutional values and democratic traditions.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with President Trump, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments. Both leaders underscored the importance of maintaining momentum in efforts to expand bilateral trade.

“Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said in a post following the call.

During the discussion, the two leaders reviewed progress under the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction with the steady strengthening of cooperation across sectors. They also exchanged views on expanding collaboration in critical technologies, energy, defence, and security, as well as other priority areas central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT for the 21st century.

The leaders agreed to work closely to address shared global and regional challenges while advancing common strategic interests. (Source: IANS)