Manoj Kumar Cremated with State Honours in Mumbai, Big B, Salim Khan, and Others Pay Their Last Respects

Mumbai— Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, known for introducing a wave of patriotic themes in Hindi cinema, was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday in Mumbai. The beloved star, who passed away on Friday after battling prolonged illness, was mourned by family, friends, and film industry colleagues.

Manoj Kumar’s mortal remains were transported from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami Towers in Vile Parle at around 10:00 AM. From there, the final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

As the actor’s family members and staff meticulously arranged floral tributes at his residence, an ambulance adorned with tri-coloured flowers, symbolizing the Indian national flag, carried his remains to the crematorium. The sombre occasion reflected the respect and admiration Kumar garnered throughout his life and career.

The film industry came together to bid farewell to the iconic star. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with writer Salim Khan and their sons, Abhishek Bachchan and Arbaaz Khan, were present to pay their respects. Other notable figures from the industry, including Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh, Anu Malik, and Dheeraj Kumar, also attended the funeral.

Manoj Kumar’s son, Kunal Goswami, spoke emotionally about the loss of his father, recalling the actor’s final moments. Kunal shared that his father, who had been unwell for a while, passed away peacefully. “I woke up at 4:30 in the morning and found him unwell. He had been battling illness for some time. We were praying for his pain to subside, and the doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital did everything they could. His staff also supported him immensely,” Kunal told IANS.

He added, “But he passed away peacefully, and I am thankful to God for that. Tomorrow, we will take him from the hospital at 9 AM, bring him home at 10, and proceed to Pawan Hans for cremation at 11. I will always remember his films.”

As the final rites took place, the nation bid farewell to a true cinematic legend whose films left an indelible mark on the hearts of generations. (Source: IANS)