Nominations Open for 2025 New England Choice Awards: Celebrating Excellence, Innovation, and Community and Legal Leadership

WALTHAM, MA – The stage is set once again for one of the region’s most prestigious community celebrations: the New England Choice Awards 2025. Nominations are now officially open in a wide range of categories recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indian Americans across the six New England states.

Organized by INE MultiMedia, a non-profit dedicated to promoting charitable causes, arts, education, and cultural empowerment, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the awards have grown into a beacon of pride for the community. The winners will be honored at a black-tie gala on November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The nomination deadline is May 31, 2025, and all individuals or organizations must be based in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine.

“The New England Choice Awards have become the most prestigious celebration of Indian-American excellence in our region over the last nine years,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, CEO of INE MultiMedia and host of the celebrity series Chai with Manju. “Every year we strive to raise the bar—introducing new categories–as needed– and voices that reflect the incredible growth and diversity of our community. This year, we are especially proud to introduce the ‘Legal and Justice Champion Award’, after years of community requests. It honors those working to dismantle injustice and build a fairer society for all.”

A New Chapter for Recognition and Representation

With thousands of nominees over the years and nearly a decade of history, the New England Choice Awards have become more than a recognition platform—they’ve grown into a movement of collective pride, resilience, and community building.

“This event is more than just an awards gala—it’s a mirror reflecting the extraordinary spirit of our community,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times. “We are not only celebrating success stories in academia, arts, business, and healthcare, but also spotlighting rising stars, grassroots change-makers, and legacy builders. These awards are about vision, passion, and service—values that define the very best of who we are.”

Mr. Mishra emphasized that this year’s event seeks to amplify both emerging and established voices, honoring individuals whose impact transcends borders, industries, and generations.

Categories for 2025:

Here are the 2025 Award Categories and Past Winners:

1. ACADEMIA & INNOVATION

This category honors pioneers revolutionizing education, research, or technology. Nominees may lead cutting-edge labs, design inclusive curricula, or spearhead advancements (e.g., AI, biotech, sustainable engineering) that redefine global standards. Their work should amplify the Indian diaspora’s intellectual legacy while mentoring future STEM or academic leaders.

Past winners include: Vijay Kumar (MIT robotics), Anantha Chandrasekaran (edX democratizing education), and Kuzhikulail Abraham (Li-ion battery pioneer).

2. ART & CULTURE VISIONARY / ARTIST OF THE YEAR

This category celebrates artists and institutions preserving heritage or reimagining tradition for modern audiences. Nominees might curate cross-cultural festivals, revive endangered art forms, or fuse classical disciplines with digital innovation (e.g., VR dance performances, global music collaborations). Organizations should demonstrate sustained outreach, such as youth workshops or international tours.

Past winners include: Sandeep Das (Grammy-winning tabla maestro), LearnQuest (sustaining classical music), and SETU (social justice theater).

3. BUSINESS TRAILBLAZER

This category recognizes leaders who redefine industries through visionary and socially impactful innovation. Nominees may be founders scaling mission-driven ventures (e.g., healthtech breakthroughs, climate solutions) or executives advancing equity and inclusion in corporate ecosystems. Impact is measured by their ability to merge profit with purpose—through job creation, sustainable practices, or transformative solutions for underserved populations.

Past winners include: Dharmesh Shah (HubSpot’s $30B SaaS revolution), Aman Narang (Toast’s restaurant-tech empire), and Zenobia Moochhala (elder care advocacy).

4. BEACON OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

This category honors individuals tackling systemic inequities through hands-on action. Nominees might organize disaster relief, advocate for immigrant rights, or lead literacy programs bridging New England and India. Sustained commitment (10+ years) and scalable models (e.g., mentoring networks, policy campaigns) are key.

Past winners include: Puran Dang (education philanthropist), and Vasant Jinwala (preserving Indian languages via Shishu Bharati)

5. BEST NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

This category celebrates organizations driving measurable change in areas like gender equity, mental health, or economic inclusion. Standout nominees combine grassroots authenticity (e.g., culturally sensitive counseling for South Asians) with strategic partnerships (corporate alliances, government grants).

Past winners include: Saheli (combating domestic violence), and TiE Boston (empowering immigrant entrepreneurs).

6. LEGACY AWARD

This category honors lifelong architects of progress whose work spans generations. Nominees have pioneered institutions, mentored rising leaders, or catalyzed movements (e.g., civil rights, diaspora diplomacy). Their influence should resonate across borders and disciplines.

Past winners include: Harish Dang (decades of Indo-US cultural bridge-building).

7. HEALTHCARE TRAILBLAZER

This category will recognize visionaries revolutionizing healthcare through groundbreaking research, patient care innovation, or advocacy for global health equity. Nominees may include clinicians, researchers, or advocates of Indian origin or heritage in the New England area, whose work transcends borders, saving lives, dismantling disparities, or redefining medical frontiers. Impact is measured by transformative therapies, scalable care models, or policies that prioritize human dignity.

Past winners include: Dr. Mandeep Mehra (cardiology pioneer), Dr. Salil Midha (community healthcare advocate), Dr. Om Ganda (diabetes and metabolic researcher), Dr. Sanjeev Chopra (public health and policy leader).

8. LEGAL & JUSTICE CHAMPION (NEW CATEGORY)

This brand-new category spotlights advocates dismantling systemic barriers through law. Nominees could be litigators fighting discrimination, policymakers reforming immigration/criminal justice, or NGOs providing pro bono aid to marginalized groups (e.g., asylum seekers, wage theft victims). Landmark cases or coalition-building efforts are prioritized.

How to Nominate

Nominations are open through May 31, 2025, and can be submitted at INDIA New England News. Nominees must live or operate in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, or Vermont.

If you know a trailblazer who deserves the spotlight—or if you are one yourself—this is your moment to shine.

“Let us come together as a community not only to celebrate success,” said Dr. Sheth, “but to honor service, vision, and the power of purposeful leadership. The New England Choice Awards are a testament to our collective story—and the bright future ahead.”