Bollywood Roundup: Neha Bhasin, Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Neha Bhasin Opens Up About Healing Journey from Medication, Hormones, and Trauma

Mumbai– Singer Neha Bhasin has opened up about her emotional and physical healing journey, revealing she spent five months detoxifying her body from medication, hormonal imbalances, and long-held trauma.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Bhasin shared photos along with a candid note reflecting on her battle with anxiety, betrayal, and emotional wounds. She described how past trauma had deeply impacted her health—both mentally and physically.

“You can see the body I rebuilt, but you cannot see my mind,” she wrote. “I taught my cells to fight the diseases of mind, body, and society.”

Bhasin explained that she worked to cleanse her body of substances and let go of fears rooted in her subconscious. “My mind resisted, replayed fears, and held onto trauma,” she said. “But I faced it all, until it gave up on me.”

She ended the post with a promise to continue sharing her story: “I married my ghosts and made love to them. To be continued…”

Bhasin, known for hits like Jag Ghoomeya, Heeriye, Swag Se Swagat, and Laung Gawacha, has been a vocal advocate for mental health and self-empowerment.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Secret Selfie Dump on Instagram: ‘Why Not?’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna surprised fans by sharing a collection of her “secret selfies” taken over the years. From her car and the gym to flights and home, the photos capture candid moments—each featuring her signature radiant smile.

“Dumping all my secret selfies over the years on your timeline… Sowwwieeeee but I just was like #HmmWhyNot,” she wrote in the caption.

Known for her engaging social media presence, the Animal actress continues to keep fans updated with glimpses into her life.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently filming Thama in Ooty—a supernatural romance thriller produced by Maddock Films. Directed by Munjya filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Rashmika opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Set against a mysterious backdrop of vampire legends, Thama tells the story of a determined historian uncovering dark secrets. Rashmika is also gearing up for several other projects, including Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Did Kareena Kapoor Just Take a Subtle Jab at Priyanka Chopra?

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor raised eyebrows at the WAVES Summit 2025 with a comment that some believe may have been a subtle dig at fellow actress Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Kareena expressed her pride in working within the Indian film industry, emphasizing her love for Bollywood’s signature elements.

“I’m very happy doing Indian films,” she said. “It’s so much fun dancing to Hindi film songs and delivering Hindi dialogues—after all, I’m a Sikhni from Bhatinda,” she added, referencing her iconic role in Jab We Met.

When filmmaker Karan Johar reminded her of her famous line from the film—“Main apni favorite hoon” (“I am my own favorite”)—Kareena doubled down. “I believe every woman should live by that line. It’s the best thing a woman can say about herself.”

While Kareena didn’t mention anyone by name, her remarks are being interpreted by some as a subtle swipe at Priyanka Chopra, who has been largely absent from Bollywood in recent years while building a successful career in Hollywood.

Priyanka is currently in India filming her long-awaited Bollywood comeback in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, opposite Mahesh Babu. Her last appearance in an Indian film was in 2016’s The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, Kareena took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the summit: “So honored to be part of a panel at the WAVES Summit, where India isn’t just part of the global entertainment conversation—we’re leading it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in global entertainment, and this is just the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future.”

Whether Kareena’s comments were playful or pointed, they’ve certainly sparked conversation in the industry and among fans alike.

Saif Ali Khan on Indian Cinema: “I Want to See It Reach the Next Level”

Mumbai– Speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan emphasized the importance of Indian cinema evolving through collaboration, connectivity, and global reach.

“It’s a fantastic initiative by the Prime Minister and IB Ministry,” Saif said. “If we can connect the dots across India—from North to South—and internationally, we have some of the best stories in the world to tell.”

Highlighting the need to support untapped talent, he added, “There’s huge potential in animation, video games, and storytelling. India has done it for others—now it’s time to do it for ourselves.”

Saif also reflected on his career, calling acting “a privilege” and stressing the value of total commitment, regardless of a film’s scale. “There’s so much great content out there. You have to give 100 percent, every time.”

WAVES Summit 2025: Aamir Khan Says Lack of Theaters Is Holding Hindi Films Back

Mumbai– At the WAVES Summit 2025, actor Aamir Khan pointed to a major hurdle facing Hindi cinema: the severe shortage of movie theaters across India.

Speaking during the “Studios of the Future” panel, Aamir said the limited number of screens is a key reason Bollywood films struggle to reach their full box-office potential. “We have only around 10,000 screens in India,” he said. “In contrast, the U.S., with a third of our population, has 40,000, and China has 90,000.”

He noted that even the biggest blockbusters in India are only seen by about 3 crore people—just 2% of the population—highlighting how millions remain without access to theaters, especially in rural areas.

“There are districts in India with no theaters at all,” Aamir said. “If we want our films to truly reach the masses, we need more screens.”

Bhumi Pednekar Embraces Her ‘Romance Era’ with Elegance at WAVES Summit 2025

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar is embracing her “romance era” and says she’s “feeling the love.”

The Bhakshak star took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a golden Ekaya Banaras saree, striking poses near a pool to the trending track Hua Main x Finding Her. “Because I’m in my romance era. Are you feeling the love?!” she captioned the post.

The look was from her recent appearance at the WAVES Summit India 2025, where she also delivered a speech. “Had the opportunity to speak in front of our Hon. Prime Minister today… This platform is going to be disruptive for the creator industry,” she wrote.

The inaugural WAVES conference was launched on May 1 in Mumbai, with appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and other industry leaders.

Shilpa Shetty Takes First Solo Trip in a Decade: ‘Worth the Wait’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty recently embarked on her first solo trip in 10 years and called the experience “worth the wait.”

Sharing a video on Instagram, Shilpa gave fans a glimpse of her wellness retreat, featuring cycling, hiking, spa sessions, scenic views, and plenty of self-care—all set to the tune of “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy. “Travel far, travel wide, and travel alone. For in solitude, you find yourself,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, on April 28, the fitness enthusiast shared a video of herself doing core workouts, highlighting the benefits of strong abs for posture and balance.

On the film front, Shilpa will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, alongside Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Sonam Kapoor Shares Sweet Glimpse of Husband Anand and Son Vayu’s Morning on the Court

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor offered fans a heartwarming look at her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu enjoying some playful time on the basketball court.

Sharing a photo originally posted by Anand, Sonam captured Vayu standing in a grey outfit while Anand lay on the court, smiling up at him. Another image showed the father-son duo mimicking elephants, both bent over in a playful stretch.

Earlier, Sonam shared moments from an “unexpected week off” spent with Vayu, calling it a peaceful and distraction-free time. “We’ve made such a little piece of heaven for ourselves,” she wrote.

Sonam and Anand, who married in May 2018, welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Up next, Sonam will appear in Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, about two rival political candidates navigating love and competition.

Anushka Sharma Shares Floral-Filled Birthday Celebration

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma gave fans a peek into her intimate 37th birthday celebration, sharing a photo of herself smiling amid a beautiful display of flowers while dressed in a cozy pink outfit. “Thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned the post.

Celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neha Dhupia, and Patralekhaa showered her with wishes in the comments.

Husband Virat Kohli also posted a heartfelt tribute, calling Anushka his “safe space” and “everything.”

Anushka is set to return to acting in Chakda Xpress, a Netflix biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marking her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Esha Deol Wishes Parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini on 45th Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai– Esha Deol took to Instagram to celebrate her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s 45th wedding anniversary, calling them her “world.” She shared a throwback of the couple and a recent family photo with her sister Ahana, writing, “Happy anniversary mamma & papa. You are my world. Love you.”

Dharmendra and Hema, who fell in love during the filming of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), tied the knot in 1980.

In a separate post, Esha also marked 20 years of Kaal, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with co-star John Abraham and reminiscing about filming with tigers in the jungle. The film, directed by Soham Shah, was a wildlife-themed thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Lara Dutta. (Source: IANS)