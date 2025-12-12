New “Precise Marketing” Video Series from Upendra Mishra Offers Roadmap for Revenue Growth in a Noisy World

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — Upendra Mishra, author of Precise Marketing: The Proven System for Growing Revenue in a Noisy World, has launched a new multi-phase video series designed to help business leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of today’s fast-changing marketing landscape.

The Precise Marketing Video Series aims to provide viewers with a clear, structured, and actionable roadmap for driving revenue in an era defined by distraction, rapid technological shifts, and evolving customer expectations.

According to Mishra, the series begins by exploring “the new marketing mindset,” with an emphasis on why effective marketing still starts with understanding the customer—and why traditional approaches no longer deliver meaningful results. Early episodes examine the rising importance of customer experience and customer success, and how PR, marketing, sales, and business development now function as a unified growth engine.

The series then transitions into strategy, structure, and scalability. Mishra breaks down emerging marketing technologies, the importance of aligning sales and marketing teams, and the value of long-range planning. Key themes include building trust, deploying personalization at scale, mastering omnichannel engagement, and learning not only how to capture demand but how to create it.

A major portion of the series is dedicated to content, channels, and connections. Mishra outlines the modern marketing toolkit—from automation and SEO to email, blogging, data privacy, events, networking, and referral strategies. He also emphasizes the power of leveraging past clients and defining a unique niche in order to stay relevant and memorable.

Later episodes focus on media, messaging, and financial planning. Viewers can expect guidance on evaluating traditional and digital media, constructing smarter campaigns, optimizing budgets, and hiring or managing marketing talent efficiently.

The series also addresses metrics, team building, and organizational transformation. Mishra highlights the KPIs that matter most, how to rethink ROI, how to structure modern marketing teams, and why personalized marketing has become a new industry standard.

The final segment dives into the future of marketing, covering vision, innovation, artificial intelligence, purpose-driven strategy, internal marketing, revenue enablement, and the operational systems required to achieve predictable, sustainable growth.

Mishra describes the series as “a roadmap to marketing with purpose, precision, and possibility,” offering business professionals a comprehensive guide to executing modern marketing with clarity and confidence.

The Precise Marketing Video Series is now officially launched and available to viewers seeking a practical and forward-thinking approach to revenue growth.