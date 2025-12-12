Bollywood Roundup: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says real life scares him, prefers living in film roles

MUMBAI– Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a surprising confession: the real world scares him more than the dark, intense characters he plays on screen.

Speaking to IANS, the acclaimed actor said he finds comfort in the “bubble” of cinema, especially while working on demanding projects like Raat Akeli Hai.

“Sometimes the real world scares me more, so I run away from it,” Nawazuddin said. “I enjoy living in the film’s world for three or more months while the shoot is on and I am in that character.”

The actor admitted he struggles to instantly snap out of intense roles once the camera stops rolling. “I’m not someone who can switch on and off,” he said, adding that characters tend to linger in his mind until the film is complete. “Honestly, I don’t even want to switch off. I like remaining in character.”

Co-star Chitrangada Singh echoed the sentiment, calling the experience of filming Raat Akeli Hai emotionally draining. “The entire script is intense — the murders, the investigation, everything,” she said. “You don’t feel like joking around once the camera cuts.”

Singh revealed she relied on music to mentally detach after shoots and then re-enter the emotional zone each morning. “Staying intense for long is tough. You need breaks to come back fresh,” she said.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh. The crime thriller features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, and Akhilendra Mishra.

Richa Chadha opens up on tough return to work after motherhood

MUMBAI– Actress Richa Chadha has spoken candidly about the emotional and professional hurdles she faced while returning to work nearly two years after becoming a mother.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Fukrey and Heeramandi star admitted she wanted to resume work sooner but simply wasn’t ready. “My body, my mind wasn’t ready at all,” Richa wrote, adding that the period was made harder by what she described as “deep professional betrayals” from people she trusted.

Calling out the film industry’s lack of empathy, Richa said many operate from insecurity and scarcity, often masking cruelty behind empty words. She described some experiences during her most vulnerable phase as deeply painful and unethical.

The actress also highlighted the intense mental toll motherhood takes, stressing the need for strong emotional support. “If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes amazing support to help the mom,” she said, noting that rediscovering herself took longer than expected.

Richa further took aim at the pressure on new mothers, especially public figures, to constantly produce social media “content,” questioning the growing trend of packaging personal pain as a marketable story.

Ending on a reflective note, she shared her longing for a simpler time, when sharing life moments didn’t come with the demand for branding or performance.

Nushrratt Bharuccha owns the label: ‘Yes, I’m an opportunist’

MUMBAI– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has no problem owning a label many in the film industry shy away from. Call her an opportunist, she says — and she’s proud of it.

Speaking at an event, the Dream Girl star addressed the tag head-on, saying ambition shouldn’t be treated like a dirty word. “I’m an opportunist too. If I get an offer for a film I genuinely want to do, why not? Of course I’ll say yes,” she said. “Everyone stands in line for a reason — because they want something. That’s not wrong.”

Nushrratt argued that the term carries an unfair negative tone. According to her, what truly matters is how responsibly one conducts oneself while chasing opportunities. “Your values, your perception, your thoughts — if they feel right to you, then they are right for you,” she added, noting that experience has shaped her outlook.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in G. Ashok’s comedy Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, where she starred opposite Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.

Nushrratt, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa, rose to fame with hits like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl. In recent years, she has branched out into varied genres with films such as Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang, and Chhorrii 2.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in chic wedding-season look, shows off baby bump

MUMBAI– Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is once again setting maternity fashion goals, turning heads this wedding season with her effortless style.

The actress, who is expecting her second child, shared glamorous photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump in a chic golden outfit paired with a multicolored shrug. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam completed the look with a statement gold necklace, matching earrings, a neat bun, and soft, glowing makeup. “In full bloom for wedding season,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the Neerja star also showcased her baby bump in an elegant black Banarasi saree, praising the craftsmanship behind the traditional Kadhwa weaving. She described the experience as both beautiful and meaningful, highlighting the artisans’ skill and heritage.

On the personal front, Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child. The couple, who married in May 2018, welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

Preity Zinta goes full Barbie, daughter Gia finally calls her ‘cool’

MUMBAI– Actress Preity Zinta is loving a rare win at home — her daughter Gia finally thinks she’s “cool.”

The actress shared a fun throwback video from a fashion shoot on Instagram, showing off a bright, playful “Barbie” look. “Finally Gia thinks I’m cool and I cannot stop smiling! Love my Barbie vibe,” Preity wrote, clearly thrilled by the stamp of approval.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in 2016, and the couple welcomed twins — son Jai and daughter Gia — via surrogacy in 2021.

On the work front, the Dil Se.. star is gearing up for her big-screen comeback with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama stars Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and others, and is backed by Aamir Khan. The film is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition.

Preity was last seen on screen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Recently, she also shared a glimpse of winter fun, posting a cheerful photo playing with fresh snow and captioning it, “Mid week mood. Loving the snow.” (Source: IANS)