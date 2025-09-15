Neha Kakkar Opens Up About Emotional Journey Behind ‘Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga’

MUMBAI– Singer Neha Kakkar says her latest track, Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga, from the upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is one of the most personal and emotional projects of her career.

Released Monday on social media, the song features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and captures the film’s central themes of passion, heartbreak, and betrayal. Sung by Kakkar alongside Farhan Sabri, the track has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, with lyrics written by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan.

“Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga is a song that carries the weight of love and longing. Singing it was an emotional experience for me because it speaks to anyone who has ever loved deeply or lost someone. I am thrilled to see how strongly people are connecting with it already,” Kakkar said in a statement.

Harshvardhan Rane also promoted the track on Instagram, posting lyrics from the song along with the release announcement: “Deewanon ke aansoon se beh jaayega Jag Yaara, Bol Kaffara kya hoga! Full Song out now — only on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel.”

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under the Desi Movies Factory banner, with Raghav Sharma as co-producer. The romantic drama marks Garg’s production debut and will hit theaters on October 21, 2025, after being rescheduled from its original October 2 release date.

The film, described as a passion-driven musical love story, will be the first on-screen pairing of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. “Deewaniyat is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music,” Garg said earlier. (Source: IANS)