Neeti Mohan Says Vocal Range Drew Her to Navratri Track ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’

MUMBAI– Singer Neeti Mohan, celebrated for hits like Nainowale Ne, Sapna Jahan and Tune Maari Entriyaan, has released her latest festive track Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi, a collaboration with Varun Jain.

Composed and produced by Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Jay Tannah, the high-energy number is designed to light up Garba and Dandiya nights this Navratri.

“Navratri songs are close to my heart, and what excited me about Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi was the vocal range it offered,” Mohan said. “With its vibrant layers, from high-energy passages to delicate inflections, I wanted my voice to capture those nuances while expressing the joy and rhythm people feel while dancing. For me, it’s as much about vocal expression as it is about celebrating the festival.”

The song blends traditional Navratri sounds with a modern edge, accompanied by grand choreography and colorful visuals. The video features dancer Sanam Johar and model-actress Riyaa Subodh, whose chemistry amplifies the festive spirit on screen.

Varun Jain called the track “infectious” and said he was thrilled to contribute to a song that would resonate with audiences across the country.

Composer Vikram Montrose added, “I wanted to create a track that celebrates Navratri in its truest form while giving it a modern, energetic twist.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said the label is betting big on the release: “This is one of our biggest Navratri releases yet, and we are confident it will become the defining song of this festive season.”

Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi has been released under the Times Music label and is available on YouTube and major streaming platforms. (Source: IANS)