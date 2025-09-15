Mirzapur Star Divyenndu Calls Navratri Track “Julmi Sawariya” a Full-Fledged Film Song

MUMBAI– With Navratri 2025 just days away, actor Divyenndu — best known for his breakout role in the hit series Mirzapur — is stepping into festive mode with the music video “Julmi Sawariya,” which he describes as nothing short of a cinematic experience.

Speaking about the project, the actor, who hails from a Gujarati background, said he was instantly drawn to the song. “This song came as a pleasant surprise to me. When I heard it for the first time, I felt that this is something that should definitely be done,” Divyenndu told IANS.

The track, composed by Amit Trivedi with female vocals by Bhoomi Trivedi, celebrates the energy and romance of Garba. “I just felt that I should definitely do it. It is something new that I haven’t done before, and I knew it would be fun. Garba is celebrated with full pomp in Mumbai, and in Gujarat, the grandeur is beyond imagination,” he said.

Divyenndu praised the visuals, saying the production “looks like a film song” and highlighting how much he enjoyed experimenting with a new style. “There’s a universal appeal to this song. In Garba, there is a lot of mischief and romance between boys and girls. So, I am sure it will appeal to many people,” he added.

The video also stars rising Bollywood actress Charmee Zaveri, who gained attention with her viral hit “Mashooqa.” Directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, “Julmi Sawariya” features the duo alongside 100 dancers, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Produced by Vibha Films and Hitendra Kapopara, and co-produced by Piyush Jain, the track has been released under the Saregama label. (Source: IANS)