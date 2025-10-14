Kannada Actor Raju Talikote Passes Away at 59; Shivakumar, Bommai Mourn the Loss

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru– Beloved Kannada actor, theatre veteran, and Dharwad Rangayana director Raju Talikote passed away on Monday following a massive heart attack during a film shoot in Karnataka’s Udupi district. He was 59.

Born Rajesab Maktumsab Yankanchi, the artist was popularly known as Raju Talikote, a name derived from his hometown in Vijayapura district. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Karnataka’s film and theatre circles.

According to his son Bharat, the actor had previously suffered a heart attack and was undergoing treatment. “This time he couldn’t be saved. But our family remains united—we’ve always grown up in harmony,” Bharat said. Raju Talikote is survived by two wives, two sons, and three daughters. His last rites will be performed in Chikkasindagi village.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed grief over the veteran’s passing, calling it a “great loss to the Kannada film industry.”

“It is deeply saddening that renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack. He earned immense popularity through his roles in several Kannada films and stage productions. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his family,” he said.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also mourned the loss, highlighting Talikote’s contributions to both theatre and cinema.

“As a comedy actor, he earned the love of the people. His untimely demise while serving as the Director of Dharwad Rangayana is an irreparable loss to the world of art,” Bommai said.

A Life Dedicated to Theatre and Cinema

Theatre ran in Raju Talikote’s blood. His parents were seasoned drama artists who ran a troupe called Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha. Raju began acting as a child but was forced to pause his education after his parents’ passing. He worked menial jobs—including as a hotel and lorry cleaner—before returning to the stage with renewed passion.

He revived his parents’ troupe and wrote numerous plays specifically for cassette recordings, a popular medium in the 1990s. His breakout play Kaliyugada Kuduka became a phenomenon, with over 15,000 performances, establishing him as a household name in Karnataka. Other notable plays included Kudukara Samrajya and Hattigudi Lakkavva.

In cinema, Raju made his debut with Hendathi Andare Hendathi, later earning acclaim in films like Manasare, Pancharangi, Rajadhani, Lifeu Ishtene, Alemari, Myna, Topiwala, and Punjabi House. His blend of rustic humor and heartfelt emotion made him a sought-after supporting actor. He also appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, where his down-to-earth personality endeared him to viewers.

A Personal and Professional Legacy

Raju’s personal life was as unconventional as his journey. He was married twice—first to Prema, with whom he had two sons and a daughter, and later to another Prema from Sindhanur, with whom he had two daughters.

He was serving as the Director of Dharwad Rangayana, Karnataka’s prestigious government-funded theatre repertory, at the time of his death—a role he took on with pride, nurturing young talent and revitalizing regional theatre.

Raju Talikote’s legacy lives on through his body of work, the actors he mentored, and the countless lives he touched through his craft. (Source: IANS)