Neeraj Chopra Ends Season with Disappointing Eighth-Place Finish at World Championships

NEW DELHI– Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra admitted he was disappointed after finishing eighth in the men’s final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, bringing an unexpected close to his season.

Chopra, who won gold in Budapest two years ago and entered Tokyo 2025 as defending champion, managed a best throw of 84.03 meters at Japan’s National Stadium. It was his lowest finish at a global meet since the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia, where he placed sixth.

“It’s not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn’t my night,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.

The result ended Chopra’s remarkable streak of 26 consecutive podium finishes. Still, there was a silver lining for India: 23-year-old Sachin Yadav delivered a personal best of 86.27 meters in his debut World Championships, finishing fourth — just 40 centimeters shy of a bronze medal.

London 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago claimed gold with 88.16 meters, Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters secured silver at 87.38 meters, and American Curtis Thompson took bronze with 86.67 meters.

Chopra praised his younger compatriot, writing: “Really happy for @sachin_javelin_, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to @goldenwalcott, @anderson_peters1 and @curt_thompson on their well-deserved podium places.”

The Tokyo championship marked Chopra’s seventh competition of 2025. Earlier this season, he had clinched four titles, including the Paris Diamond League and the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru.

“Grateful for all your support — this only makes me determined to come back stronger,” the two-time Olympic medalist concluded. (Source: IANS)