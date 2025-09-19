India, Canada Agree to Revive Bilateral Dialogue Mechanisms Across Key Sectors

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– India and Canada on Friday took steps toward resetting their strained relationship, agreeing to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms covering a wide range of sectors, including trade, defense, energy, civil nuclear cooperation, security, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture.

The decision came during pre-Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi, where officials from both nations reaffirmed the importance of ties rooted in shared democratic values, the rule of law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting “provided an opportunity to review the state of India–Canada bilateral relations and exchange views on other international and regional issues.” The Indian side was led by MEA Secretary (East) P. Kumaran, while Canada’s delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, who also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The two sides welcomed recent progress since June, notably the return of High Commissioners to each other’s capitals following an agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta. That meeting was described by Misri as “very positive and constructive.”

In line with the leaders’ understanding to restore stability and pursue a “constructive and balanced partnership,” both countries agreed to resume senior- and working-level mechanisms across multiple areas, while also addressing capacity-related issues at their respective missions and consulates to support expanding economic and people-to-people linkages.

The consultations followed Thursday’s bilateral security talks between the two nations’ National Security Advisors, which also served to build on the discussions between Modi and Carney in June.

Relations between New Delhi and Ottawa had sharply deteriorated in recent years. India withdrew its High Commissioner from Canada in October 2014 during Justin Trudeau’s tenure, citing an atmosphere of extremism and hostility. Tensions escalated further after Trudeau alleged in Parliament that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar — accusations India firmly rejected as “absurd” and “motivated.”

India last month appointed veteran diplomat Dinesh K. Patnaik, formerly ambassador to Spain, as its new High Commissioner to Ottawa, signaling an effort to normalize ties after more than 10 months without a senior envoy in place.

The latest consultations mark a cautious but clear attempt to bring momentum back to the India–Canada relationship after years of turbulence. (Source: IANS)