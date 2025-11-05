Yo Yo Honey Singh Shows Off Fitness Transformation, Says It’s All “Proper Diet and Hard Work”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has given fans a look at his latest physical transformation, sharing a shirtless video that highlights his chiselled upper body and muscular frame.

Posting a monochrome clip on Instagram, Honey Singh flexed his biceps while his track Flex Balam played in the background. The rapper captioned the video, “Flex like me habibi!! Proper diet n hardwork, body shot coming in January!!! Only for my fans,” followed by hashtags referencing music, bodybuilding, MMA, and his larger-than-life public persona.

The transformation comes as Honey Singh continues to work on new music projects. His latest release is Jhoom Sharaabi, a high-energy dance track featured in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh. The song is composed and sung by Honey Singh, with choreography by Ganesh Acharya. He also wrote the lyrics.

Speaking about the vibe of the track, Honey Singh said earlier that he wanted a song that could immediately draw people to the dance floor. “Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins.”

He also shared his excitement about working with Ajay Devgn again. “Working with Ajay sir was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making special appearances. (Source: IANS)