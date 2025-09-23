Nayanthara Unveils Romantic Track ‘Sogasu Chudatharama’ From Telusu Kada

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD– Actress Nayanthara on Tuesday released the second single from Telusu Kada, the much-awaited directorial debut of stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona. Titled Sogasu Chudatharama, the peppy romantic track features Siddu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in a playful, heartwarming sequence.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles, with music composed by S. Thaman.

The song captures a charming moment as Srinidhi subtly resets Siddu’s watch to delay his departure, a gesture layered with romance and humor. Thaman’s composition infuses groovy funk and jazzy elements, carried by a strong bassline, steady drumbeat, and catchy trumpet melody, giving the track a retro yet vibrant feel.

Vocals by Karthik bring infectious energy, while Adviteeya’s soulful tones add depth. Lyricist Krishna Kanth’s words beautifully reflect Siddu’s emotions, making the number both heartfelt and youthful. On screen, the chemistry between Siddu and Srinidhi shines, further amplified by Siddu’s stylish dance moves.

The track follows the success of the film’s first single, Mallika Gandha, a soulful love ballad featuring Siddu and Raashi Khanna that quickly became a chartbuster. A recently released teaser has also fueled anticipation for the film’s October 17 Deepavali release.

Telusu Kada boasts cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, editing by Naveen Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. With its energetic music and promising visuals, the film is shaping up as one of the festive season’s biggest draws. (Source: IANS)