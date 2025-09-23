‘Cheenikkallu’ Lullaby From Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan Strikes an Emotional Chord

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– The makers of Bison Kaalamaadan, director Mari Selvaraj’s highly anticipated sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram, released a soothing lullaby titled Cheenikkallu on Tuesday, delighting fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Applause Entertainment, one of the film’s producers, shared the track on social media along with a lyrical excerpt. Set to music by Nivas K. Prasanna, the song has been rendered by celebrated singers Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi, with lyrics penned by Selvaraj himself.

The lullaby begins with a deeply personal ode by Selvaraj to his father: “My father, who never even knew how to swim, was the one who taught me to surf the waves. My father, who never even looked up at the sky, was the one who taught me to fly… Gathering molten splashes of wild fire that day, my father rolled it and gave it to me and that’s the cool sun, always with me.”

Bison Kaalamaadan is slated for release on October 17, coinciding with the Deepavali holiday. Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios, the film tells the story of a kabaddi player, played by Dhruv Vikram, and is said to be inspired by true events. Co-star Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead, with Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

The film promises to be a raw and powerful sports drama, blending Selvaraj’s signature storytelling with themes of resilience and triumph. Earlier this year, the first-look poster generated strong buzz, while sources close to the production have hinted at a “landmark Tamil film” that could inspire audiences across generations.

Dhruv Vikram, who underwent intense preparation to embody his role, shared an emotional message after wrapping the shoot. “After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on Bison. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking Selvaraj for “fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime.”

The film’s technical crew includes cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. and editing by Sakthi Thiru, with production led by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. With its blend of heartfelt music and high-energy storytelling, Bison Kaalamaadan is shaping up as one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year. (Source: IANS)