Stock Market Ends Flat as Auto, Financial Stocks Offset IT Weakness

MUMBAI– Indian equity benchmarks closed little changed on Tuesday, with gains in auto and financial services stocks offset by persistent selling in IT and FMCG counters.

The Sensex slipped 57.87 points, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 82,102.10 after trading in a narrow range through the day. The 30-share index had opened nearly flat at 82,147.37 compared with the previous close of 82,159.97. The Nifty also eased 32.85 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish at 25,169.50.

Analysts said the market showed signs of consolidation, with the Nifty forming a “high wave” candlestick pattern reflecting indecision among traders. “The index has strong psychological support at 25,000, and as long as it holds above this level, a pullback toward 25,300–25,400 remains likely,” one market strategist noted.

Among the major laggards were Tech Mahindra, Trent, Ultratech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ITC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank. On the flip side, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Power Grid ended higher.

Sectorally, performance was mixed. Nifty Bank gained 225 points (0.41 percent), Nifty Financial Services added 31 points (0.12 percent), and Nifty Auto surged 167 points (0.62 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG dropped 725 points (1.29 percent) and Nifty IT fell 251 points (0.71 percent).

The broader market mirrored the cautious mood. Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 97 points (0.53 percent), Nifty Midcap 100 declined 202 points (0.35 percent), and Nifty 100 slipped 48 points (0.19 percent).

Analysts said investor sentiment stayed guarded as traders booked profits in FMCG and realty stocks, even as auto, metals, and financials drew buying interest on expectations of strong festive-season demand following recent GST cuts. Overall, the day’s trade reinforced a consolidation phase with no clear directional momentum. (Source: IANS)