N. Chandrasekaran to Step Down as Chairman of Tata Chemicals

Mumbai– N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will step down from his role as Chairman and Director of Tata Chemicals, effective May 29, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors has accepted Chandrasekaran’s resignation and named S. Padmanabhan, currently a Director on the Board, as the new Chairman, effective May 30. Additionally, Modan Saha has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent), effective May 28, following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Board, Chandrasekaran wrote, “I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Tata Chemicals Limited, effective May 29, 2025. After carefully evaluating my current and future commitments, I have decided it is time to step down. It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals Board, and I deeply appreciate the support and collaboration extended to me during my tenure.”

Chandrasekaran led Tata Chemicals through a period of strategic transition and realignment within the broader Tata Group, positioning the company for long-term growth and innovation.

Modan Saha, newly appointed to the Board, currently oversees key strategic initiatives at Tata Sons. He previously served as the founding Director and CEO of Financial Services at Tata Digital. Prior to that, he was CEO of Tata Strategic Management Group, where he advised Tata Group companies and the Chairman’s Office on strategy and transformation.

Saha’s experience spans leadership roles in financial services, having worked with institutions such as Axis Bank, UBS Singapore, and ICICI Bank. (Source: IANS)