‘Kannappa’ Makers Release Lyrical Video Honoring the Sacred History of SriKalaHasti

Chennai– The creators of Kannappa, the upcoming devotional period drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and starring Vishnu Manchu, released a heartfelt lyrical video on Wednesday celebrating the history of the revered SriKalaHasti temple. The song is especially poignant as it is performed by Vishnu Manchu’s daughters, Ariaana and Viviana Manchu.

Sharing the release on his social media platforms, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “Here is the song on the history of SriKalaHasti. My little Ari and Vivi sang and performed for the song. I cannot thank the composer Stephen and choreographer Brunda Master enough for bringing to life the story of the Vayu Linga. Launched it in the holy shrine of Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga. Need all your blessings. #HarHarMahadev #Kannappa.”

The lyrical video, titled Sri-Kala-Hasti, combines emotional storytelling with stunning visuals and soul-stirring music. Set to a powerful score by Stephen Devassy and lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja, the song recounts the legend of three unlikely devotees of Lord Shiva—a spider (Sri), a snake (Kala), and an elephant (Hasti). The song explains how the sacred town of SriKalaHasti derived its name from these three devoted beings.

Slated for a global theatrical release on June 27, Kannappa has generated tremendous anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

In the film, Vishnu Manchu plays Thinnadu, a brave warrior who evolves into one of the most ardent devotees of Lord Shiva. The star-studded cast also features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas in a powerful role as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati.

Speaking about the project, Vishnu Manchu earlier described Kannappa as a labor of love. “This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale often viewed as mythology. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything—from breathtaking locations to our incredible cast—has aligned perfectly,” he said.

Reflecting on the film’s warm reception at the Cannes Film Festival, he added, “The response at Cannes was just the beginning. I’m excited for Indian audiences to experience this epic on the big screen. I truly believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh echoed that sentiment, calling Kannappa more than just a story. “It is a tribute to faith, devotion, and transformation. Every frame has been carefully crafted to honor this legendary tale, making it resonate with modern audiences while remaining faithful to its roots. We can’t wait to share the grandeur of Kannappa with the world,” he said. (Source: IANS)