Mrunal Thakur Teases New Project With ‘New Year, New Beginnings’ Post

MUMBAI, India — Actress Mrunal Thakur has hinted at a new creative chapter, teasing an upcoming project just days after the release of the teaser for her next romantic film, Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Mrunal took to Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white image of a film script, keeping key details hidden as her hand partially covered the page. Alongside the image, she wrote, “New year.. New script..New biginnings..Sab New New! Also hello Hyderabad!”

The post has sparked curiosity among fans, with the project’s title and storyline remaining under wraps for now. The Sita Ramam actress has not revealed further details, but the teaser suggests she is gearing up for another major assignment.

Earlier this week, the makers of Do Deewane Seher Mein heightened anticipation by unveiling the film’s teaser. Set to the iconic song “Do Deewane Seher Mein,” the romantic drama explores the uncertainties of love and the many “what ifs” that define modern relationships.

The teaser shows Mrunal and co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi navigating personal dilemmas, blending romance with emotional depth. Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

In addition to Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal is also set to appear in Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh. The film features Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles.

The story centers on an angry convict driven by revenge against his former girlfriend, who betrayed him. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

With multiple projects in the pipeline and fresh hints of what’s next, Mrunal Thakur appears poised for an eventful year ahead. (Source: IANS)