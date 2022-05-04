Moti Lal Verma of North Andover Passes Away at 87

- Advertisement -

NORTH ANDOVER, MA–Moti Lal Verma, a resident of North Andover, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was 87.

He lived in North Andover with his son and daughter-in-law, and their two children. He is survived by his three sons Baljinder, Anil, and Amit, three daughters Praveen, Rita, and Anjna, 11 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Mr. Verma was born in Punjab, India to Genda Ram and Vidya Devi, and was one of 7 children. He grew up in Ludhiana and studied English, History, Economics, Hindi, and Urdu at Arya College.

In 1958, he married Shanti Devi (deceased 2017) and moved to Agra. He had a distinguished career with the Central Government of India for 33 years until 1989, when he and his wife emigrated to Massachusetts to live with their daughter and her family.

Mr. Verma was beloved by all who knew him. He always had a joyful, upbeat spirit and a smile on his face. He enjoyed traveling with his family, celebrating his family’s milestone moments, and taking care of his health, seldom missing a day at the gym. His children fondly remember his incredibly strong, independent spirit, disciplined nature, and heart of gold, always wishing happiness for everyone.

He is remembered by his grandchildren for making the best biryani, always making sure they were eating fruits, and loving them each step of the way in their respective life journeys. He lived a full and happy life surrounded by loved ones.

To pay respects, farewell services will take place on Friday, May 6 at Driscoll Funeral Home at 309 S. Main St, Haverhill, MA from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.