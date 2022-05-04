Dianthus Therapeutics Launches With $100 Million, Appoints Simrat Randhawa as Chief Medical Officer

- Advertisement -

Waltham, MA– Dianthus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, announced the completion of its $100 million Series A financing led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from additional investors including Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.

Dianthus also announced the appointment of Marino Garcia as President and Chief Executive Officer, joining in November 2021, and Simrat Randhawa, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Randhawa brings over 20 years of clinical practice and pharmaceutical industry experience to Dianthus, including senior leadership roles focused in the autoimmune and rare disease spaces. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.